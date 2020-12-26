Goats lead to homemade soap business

The soap trade was her calling, she said, but when she told friends and family she wanted to open a storefront, she met with resistance. Some thought she wouldn’t make enough money, others thought the economy wasn’t in a place to open a new business.

“I had so much negativity from people saying I shouldn't do this, but something inside of me was saying, ‘No, girl, you got this,’” Ramsey said.

In October, she opened the shop. Business boomed. She is selling through her Facebook page but also through her shop in the mall. She gets wiped out of inventory regularly.

Opening the store was no easy task — she had to get insurance, purchase a sign, increase the amount of soap and other products she was making and hire her daughter to help out.

“It was completely nerve-wracking to be honest because there was so much that I had to do just to be opened,” Ramsey said. “Now, it’s an amazing feeling. There's days I wake up, and I can’t believe it.”

Ramsey hopes her success shows others they can succeed despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. She meets people who want to support small businesses and sees an increasing desire to buy local.