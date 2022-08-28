 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gavin Kelly joins Hickory Real Estate Group

  • 0

HICKORY — Hickory Real Estate Group announced that Gavin Kelly has joined its firm as a Realtor/broker.

Kelly grew up in the Hickory area, went to Hickory High School and has been around the real estate business most of his life. He has been working behind the scenes at Hickory Real Estate Group for the last few years and is currently working on his bachelor’s degree in business at Belmont Abbey College in Belmont. He will work for the firm on a part-time basis until he completes his studies.

“We are excited that Gavin is going to be working with us as an agent,” said Mike Kelly, broker/owner of Hickory Real Estate Group. "As an agent, Gavin will help our buyer and seller clients and help us further enhance our sales and marketing in the future."

Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial property sales.

People are also reading…

Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 32 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area. 

Contact Gavin Kelly by phone at 828-455-1919, by email at Gavin@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit his website at Gavin.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com .

Kelly

Kelly
0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert