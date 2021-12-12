Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Unit honored

HICKORY — Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Unit was recently recognized for outstanding quality measures by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE).

ASGE honors endoscopy units that meet rigorous criteria set forth in its Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program (EURP). As the only national program of its kind, it honors endoscopy units that demonstrate a commitment to delivering quality and safety as reflected in their unit policies, credentialing, staff training and competency assessment, and quality improvement activities. This also includes meeting infection control guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“At Gastroenterology Associates, patient safety comes first with each patient and with every procedure,” said Kristin Brown, BSN, RN, director of Endoscopic Services. “Our team of physicians and staff are dedicated to setting the standard for safe, quality patient care, and we have worked hard to develop best practices to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.”

Stacey Coffey, MSN, RN, CEO, added, “This special recognition from ASGE distinguishes our endoscopy center as one that is committed to providing the highest standards of care to our patients and community.”