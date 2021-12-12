Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Unit honored

HICKORY — Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Unit was recently recognized for outstanding quality measures by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE).
ASGE honors endoscopy units that meet rigorous criteria set forth in its Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program (EURP). As the only national program of its kind, it honors endoscopy units that demonstrate a commitment to delivering quality and safety as reflected in their unit policies, credentialing, staff training and competency assessment, and quality improvement activities. This also includes meeting infection control guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“At Gastroenterology Associates, patient safety comes first with each patient and with every procedure,” said Kristin Brown, BSN, RN, director of Endoscopic Services. “Our team of physicians and staff are dedicated to setting the standard for safe, quality patient care, and we have worked hard to develop best practices to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.”
Stacey Coffey, MSN, RN, CEO, added, “This special recognition from ASGE distinguishes our endoscopy center as one that is committed to providing the highest standards of care to our patients and community.”
Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Center is the only endoscopy facility in the area to receive the ASGE Certificate of Recognition. ASGE certificates are granted for three-year renewal periods. Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Center has been recognized by ASGE continuously since 2009.
The award-winning 3,500-square-foot endoscopy center features three procedure rooms with the most advanced high-definition imaging equipment, six preparation rooms and six recovery rooms providing patients privacy, safety, and a convenient lower cost option than hospital same-day surgery.
Founded in 1996, Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive and liver diseases. The practice provides advanced evaluation and treatment of diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, biliary system (gallbladder and bile ducts) and liver.
The practice includes seven board certified physicians and six advanced practice providers. All physicians and advanced practice providers are affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
The gastroenterologists are GI specialists committed to delivering quality health care, expertise, and advanced techniques in endoscopy in a comfortable, compassionate environment.
Gastroenterology Associates serves patients in a multi-county 50-mile region. The practice is in the Medical Specialties Center at 415 North Center St. Suite 300 in Hickory.
Learn more at gastro-associates.net or call 828-328-3300.