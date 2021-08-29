Furniture Academy honors students

“The furniture partners have been working together to revive our industry and engage our local young people,” said Paula Daniels with Sherrill Furniture. “Through the Students of Furniture Apprenticeship, high school students have the opportunity to work in our furniture manufacturing facilities while earning school credit. This summer, Sherrill Furniture had the pleasure of partnering with local high schools and the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy to employ two apprentices, Chenoa and Ulises. We were all very impressed with their work ethic, enthusiasm, and self-motivation. We hope this paid apprenticeship through SOFA has helped them to realize the earning potential and vast opportunities that the furniture industry will offer after they complete high school.”