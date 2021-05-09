Funeral service supports mental health awareness

NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service is taking an opportunity to recognize and acknowledge May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Throughout the month, the staff at Bennett Funeral Service will be wearing green and displaying “Fight in the Open” lapel buttons to show support for the many individuals and families who have been touched by mental illness and to promote awareness.

Robbie Bennett, owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Each year many families are faced with the reality of living with mental illness. According to the Mental Health in America, nearly 1 in 5 American adults will experience mental illness in a year, but less than half will get treatment. Some of the barriers to treatment include: cost of mental health treatment, insurance, prejudice and discrimination. The staff of Bennett Funeral Service wants to show our support to those who are struggling with mental illness.”

This year many people will suffer from mental illness, and they will suffer in silence. “Let’s break the stigma so that no one has to suffer alone,” said Kyle Bennett, son of Robbie and Rhonda Bennett. “By wearing green during the month of May, we want the community to know we care about them and their loved ones.”

Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service has been voted the Best Funeral Home six years in a row. Visit its website, www.bennettfuneralservice.com, to find additional information. They can be reached by phone at 828-465-2111 or email at contact@bennettfuneralservice.com.