Funeral service recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEWTON — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Bennett Funeral Service is taking this opportunity to acknowledge and remember the many women and men who have been impacted by this complex disease.
Pink has become the symbol for breast cancer awareness; therefore, the employees of Bennett Funeral Service are wearing pink to show their support for the many individuals and families who have been touched by breast cancer and to promote awareness.
Robbie Bennett, president and owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Every family has been affected in some way by this disease. I am sure everyone knows someone who has either had breast cancer or is presently fighting it. The staff of Bennett Funeral Service wants to show our admiration for the ones who are struggling with breast cancer and take time to pay our respects to those who have passed away from breast cancer.”
Bennett also added, “According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, it is estimated that about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.”
Rhonda Bennett, vice president and owner of Bennett Funeral Service, stated, “In the United States about 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2021. A man's lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 883, according to the American Cancer Society. Many people don’t realize men can be diagnosed with breast cancer. While women predominantly get breast cancer, we hope our pink clothing will remind men and women to be diligent in self-exams and mammograms, and also let them know Bennett Funeral Service recognizes the devastation caused by this disease.” She added, “Our employees are willing to wear pink because they have in some way been touched by this disease, whether it be a family member or friend. By wearing pink during the month of October, we want the community to know we care about them and their loved ones.”
Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family-owned. They have been voted the Best Funeral Home for seven consecutive years. For additional information, visit their website, www.bennettfuneralservice.com. They can be reached by phone at 828-465-2111 or by email at contact@bennettfuneralservice.com.