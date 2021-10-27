Funeral service recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEWTON — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Bennett Funeral Service is taking this opportunity to acknowledge and remember the many women and men who have been impacted by this complex disease.

Pink has become the symbol for breast cancer awareness; therefore, the employees of Bennett Funeral Service are wearing pink to show their support for the many individuals and families who have been touched by breast cancer and to promote awareness.

Robbie Bennett, president and owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Every family has been affected in some way by this disease. I am sure everyone knows someone who has either had breast cancer or is presently fighting it. The staff of Bennett Funeral Service wants to show our admiration for the ones who are struggling with breast cancer and take time to pay our respects to those who have passed away from breast cancer.”

Bennett also added, “According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, it is estimated that about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.”