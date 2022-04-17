Funeral service honors veterans' groups

NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service recently honored members of the Catawba Valley Masters Funeral Honors Group and their spouses.

Approximately 120 people enjoyed a meal consisting of barbecue ribs, chicken, pork, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and desserts. Also in attendance at the dinner meal were members of the Bennett Funeral Service staff and their families.

The Catawba Valley Masters Funeral Honors Group is comprised of American Legion Newton Post 16 and American Legion Hickory Post 544, AMVETS of Hickory Post 76, and Marine Corps League Det 1163. The group provides dignified military honors for veterans who have served the nation. The military funeral of honors ceremony includes the folding and presenting of the United States flag to the next of kin, playing of “Taps” and the 21 gun salute.

Robbie Bennett, owner and president of Bennett Funeral Service stated, “Rhonda and I wanted to honor these veterans and recognize them for the ceremony they provide for the families we serve. This meal is normally an annual event.”

Rhonda Bennett, owner and vice president of Bennett Funeral Service, added, “Due to the pandemic, we have had to postpone events such as this for a period of time. COVID-19 has kept us from being able to come together and show our appreciation to these fine men and women. We are truly grateful for their service and all they have done to ensure our freedom.”

For more information on these organizations contact the following people: American Legion Newton Post 16, Commander Brian Green at 828-464-2509; American Legion Hickory Post 544, Vice Commander Phil Leonard at sgtleonardsurplus@yahoo.com; AMVETS Hickory Post 76, Executive Director David Lyda at dslyda19@gmail.com; Catawba Valley Marine Corps League Det 1163, at their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MCLDet1163/.

Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family-owned. They have been voted the Best Funeral Home for seven consecutive years. For additional information, visit their website, www.bennettfuneralservice.com.