Funeral service honors Balls Creek Campmeeting with fans

NEWTON — During August, Bennett Funeral Service will continue its tradition of giving away commemorative cardboard hand fans. Since 2013, Bennett’s has provided old-fashioned hand fans for folks attending Balls Creek Campmeeting.

Robbie Bennett, owner and president of Bennett Funeral Service, said the staff will be handing out over 2,000 hand fans at the 169th Balls Creek Campmeeting, which starts on Sunday, Aug. 14.

“Balls Creek Campmeeting is very special to us,” said Rhonda Bennett, owner and vice president of Bennett Funeral Service. “Robbie and I as well as our son, Kyle, grew up attending this annual event that features preaching and singing under the arbor. We have so many fond memories of attending campmeetings. It has always been a wonderful place for gathering and worshipping with our family and friends.”

Kyle Bennett, funeral assistant, said, “We asked Donna Rudisill, community relations director, to create a fan depicting the feel of Balls Creek Campmeeting.”

Rudisill stated, “Designing the hand fan has been a labor of love for me. This year I chose to focus on the nature found at the campgrounds, and I used photos I made there for some of the artwork. A large oak tree, sunflowers, honey bees, and butterflies embellish the fan and represent the natural beauty found in the Balls Creek community.”

Kyle added, “The front side of the fan also contains the full 2022 Balls Creek Campmeeting schedule of events.”

The fan’s back side displays information about Bennett Funeral Service as well as awards for Best Funeral Home in the Catawba Valley from the readers of the Hickory Daily Record and The Observer News Enterprise. Folks can use their smartphones to scan a QR code and view a virtual tour of the Newton funeral home.

Robbie Bennett added, “Some folks collect these fans and keep them for many years. Often you will see hand fans from previous years decorating the walls of an owner’s tent at Balls Creek Campground; the fans provide a historical timeline of past campmeetings. We look forward to carrying out the tradition of giving away hand fans for years to come.”

Bennett Funeral Service employees will also be giving away more than 4,000 hand fans during the week of the 133rd Soldiers Reunion on the courthouse square in downtown Newton. These events begin on Sunday, Aug. 14, and end with the parade on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Folks who are unable to attend Soldiers Reunion or Balls Creek Campmeeting can stop by Bennett Funeral Service at 7878 N.C. 10, Newton, or 502 First Ave. S., Conover, to pick up a fan.

Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family-owned. They have been voted the Best Funeral Home for eight consecutive years. Visit their website, www.bennettfuneralservice.com, to find additional information. They can be reached by phone at 828-465-2111 or by email at contact@bennettfuneralservice.com.