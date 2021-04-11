Funeral service can help with application

NEWTON — With the implementation of FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application process, Bennett Funeral Service offers its assistance to the families it served after Jan. 20, 2020, who think they may be eligible to apply for a reimbursement. FEMA will begin accepting applications on April 12.
Any family who paid funeral expenses for a loved one whose cause of death was determined to be “COVID related” could be eligible to apply for a reimbursement (as long as the expenses were incurred after Jan. 20, 2020).
Kyle Bennett, funeral assistant at Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Bennett Funeral Service staff members have attended the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance training provided by the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA); therefore, we are prepared to assist you with gathering the necessary documentation for completing the FEMA application process, such as ordering copies of a death certificate or providing copies of receipts or contracts showing the expenses you incurred.”
“We want to help our families in every way possible — before, during, and after the funeral,” said Robbie Bennett, owner at Bennett Funeral Service. “We’re grateful to be able to help our families in this way.”
To learn more about FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program and application process, you can contact FEMA directly at 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) or go to the FEMA website www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family-owned and has been voted the Best Funeral Home six years in a row. For additional information, visit their website at www.bennettfuneralservice.com or call 828-465-2111.