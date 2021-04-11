Funeral service can help with application

NEWTON — With the implementation of FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application process, Bennett Funeral Service offers its assistance to the families it served after Jan. 20, 2020, who think they may be eligible to apply for a reimbursement. FEMA will begin accepting applications on April 12.

Any family who paid funeral expenses for a loved one whose cause of death was determined to be “COVID related” could be eligible to apply for a reimbursement (as long as the expenses were incurred after Jan. 20, 2020).

Kyle Bennett, funeral assistant at Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Bennett Funeral Service staff members have attended the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance training provided by the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA); therefore, we are prepared to assist you with gathering the necessary documentation for completing the FEMA application process, such as ordering copies of a death certificate or providing copies of receipts or contracts showing the expenses you incurred.”

“We want to help our families in every way possible — before, during, and after the funeral,” said Robbie Bennett, owner at Bennett Funeral Service. “We’re grateful to be able to help our families in this way.”