NEWTON — Carl Jenkins, owner, with his wife, Lori Jenkins and son, Ben Jenkins, of Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, Caring Cremations, Life Celebrations and Funerals in Hickory and Family Pet Cremations of Newton and Hickory, was named district director of The North Carolina Funeral Directors Association.

The announcement was made by Chase Noble, executive director of the NCFDA and Duane Howlett, outgoing president. The installment was in Winston-Salem recently at the annual conference and convention. In addition to becoming a district director, Carl Jenkins was named a member of the board of directors of the association and was recognized for his 40-plus years of professional service excellence in North Carolina.

The NCFDA, headquartered in High Point, is the state’s largest association of funeral homes. It dates back to 1887 when the first meeting was in Raleigh.

The responsibility district of Carl Jenkins is westerly from Catawba County to Cherokee County. Responsibilities include promoting association benefits to nonmembers and being a resource to members in addition to board meetings and assignments to various committees all for the betterment of the association, its membership and the consumer.

This is the second time Jenkins has been a district director with the NCFDA. Jenkins stated, “It’s been over 20 years since I was on the board and I feel so much more involved and excited this second time. I look forward to learning more about how I might serve our association and its members but mostly to learn how our Jenkins funeral homes might continue their white glove, premier service to our local families in Catawba and surrounding counties. It is an honor to serve in Catawba County and our state through the NCFDA."

Jenkins may be reached at Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton at 828-464-1555.