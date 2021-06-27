Funeral home hosts Camp Med participants

NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service recently hosted students who participated in Catawba County Schools’ Camp Med 2021 Summer Program.
Camp Med was led by Career Development Coordinator Shelly Isenhour-Essary. The students were accompanied by Isenhour-Essary, CTE Director Jeff Isenhour, and Career Development Coordinator Angela Raby.
This is the first year for the Camp Med Summer Program in Catawba County Schools. The theme for 2021 was “Brain Health” and included a week of activities that exposed students to health-care careers and helped them develop an understanding of health-care challenges. The students were also engaged with health-care career-related activities within the Catawba County community and reflected on local health-care strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges.
Camp Med was funded by a grant from the Wake Forest School of Medicine, a program of Northwest Area Health Education Center. The four-day summer program is designed to identify, recruit, educate and prepare diverse high school students for careers in the health profession. Camp Med activities include presentations from local experts, tours, observations and hands-on activities.
While visiting Bennett Funeral Service, Rhonda Bennett, owner, welcomed the students, provided lunch, and gave each student and their leaders a complimentary swag bag. Rodney Cook, funeral director, presented information about the funeral industry, and Donna Rudisill, community relations director, led the students on a tour of Bennett’s Newton funeral home.
Shelly Isenhour-Essary stated, “We appreciate our community partners for being engaged with our schools and supporting our growing student population. Without community business partners like Bennett Funeral Service, we would not be able to host a successful Camp Med. This provided a quality environment for our students to learn that gave them the opportunity to have good hands-on experiences.”
