Funeral director attends association convention

NEWTON — Rodney Cook, funeral director, represented Bennett Funeral Service at the 2021 National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) Convention and Expo in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cook was accompanied by his wife, Jenny. This year’s convention theme was Together Again; it provided attendees with a host of guest speakers, networking opportunities, state-of-the art vendors, and a variety of informative sessions.

The NFDA Convention & Expo takes place annually with thousands in attendance representing funeral homes from all over the United States.

“It was an amazing learning experience,” Cook said. “This year there was a lot of emphasis on cremation because it is the wave of the future. I enjoyed networking with other folks in the funeral industry while learning the most up-to-date information. The convention also showcased the new line of vehicles as well as the historic ones; I loved seeing horse drawn carriages and antique hearses.”