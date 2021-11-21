Funeral director attends association convention

NEWTON — Rodney Cook, funeral director, represented Bennett Funeral Service at the 2021 National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) Convention and Expo in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cook was accompanied by his wife, Jenny. This year’s convention theme was Together Again; it provided attendees with a host of guest speakers, networking opportunities, state-of-the art vendors, and a variety of informative sessions.
The NFDA Convention & Expo takes place annually with thousands in attendance representing funeral homes from all over the United States.
“It was an amazing learning experience,” Cook said. “This year there was a lot of emphasis on cremation because it is the wave of the future. I enjoyed networking with other folks in the funeral industry while learning the most up-to-date information. The convention also showcased the new line of vehicles as well as the historic ones; I loved seeing horse drawn carriages and antique hearses.”
Robbie Bennett, president and owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “We were pleased to have Rodney represent Bennett Funeral Service at the national convention. He was able to see the new products and obtain the most current information regarding the funeral industry. His attendance and experiences will enable us to better serve families.” The 2022 NFDA Convention takes place in Orlando, Florida, and Bennett’s plans to send a representative.
Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service is family-owned. They have been voted the Best Funeral Home for seven consecutive years. For additional information, visit their website, www.bennettfuneralservice.com. They can be reached by phone at 828-465-2111 or by email at contact@bennettfuneralservice.com.