FryeCare welcomes primary care providers

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed the following primary care providers to their new medical practices: Mark Hawkins, MD; Jamal Kalala, MD; Virginia Wright, MD; Jesse Gullett, DNP, FNP; Heather Portaro, NP-C; and Sandra Reed, FNP. Same-day appointments and online scheduling are available.
Dr. Mark Hawkins, family medicine physician, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Family Physicians — Claremont, at 3221 W. Main St. in Claremont. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-459-4445, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.
Hawkins specializes in caring for every member of the family. He offers well checks, sick visits, annual health screenings, and treatment for hypertension. Hawkins is also committed to the management of chronic conditions, such as kidney disease and diabetes.
He earned his medical degree from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. Hawkins also completed a residency at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg. He is board certified in family medicine.
Dr. Jamal Kalala, internal medicine physician, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Adult and Family Medicine — Taylorsville, at 241 N.C. 16 S. in Taylorsville. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-632-1234, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.
Kalala specializes in primary and preventive care for adults. He offers well checks, sick visits, annual health screenings, and minor procedures including wound care. Kalala is also dedicated to management of chronic conditions, including diabetes and kidney disease, as well as maintenance for recurrent kidney stones, kidney transplant, and kidney dialysis prevention.
He earned his medical degree from Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt, where he also completed his internship training. Kalala completed dual residency programs at Duke University, Asheville VA Medical Center in Asheville, and John Marshall University Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. Kalala is fellowship trained in nephrology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem. He is board certified in internal medicine and nephrology.
Dr. Virginia Wright, family medicine physician, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Hickory Family Practice Associates, at 52 12th Ave. NE in Hickory. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-328-2941, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.
Wright specializes in caring for children and adults with expertise in geriatric medicine. She offers well checks, sick visits and annual health screenings for women and men. Wright is also devoted to palliative care and management of chronic conditions, such as diabetes.
She earned her medical degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C. Wright completed both an internship and residency at Mercer University, Macon, Georgia. She also completed fellowship training in geriatric medicine at Duke University, Durham. Wright is board certified in internal medicine. She is also an associate minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church and teaches in the physician assistant program at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.
Jesse Gullett, DNP, FNP, nurse practitioner, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Family Physicians — Hudson, at 3060 US-321 in Hudson. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-323-2460, or online at FryeCarePhysicians.com.
Gullett specializes in primary care for the whole family. She offers annual well checks, sick visits, health screenings, and immunizations and vaccines. Gullett is also dedicated to management of chronic conditions and treatment for minor injuries.
She attended both nursing and graduate school at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. Gullett has earned both a doctor of nursing practice and family nurse practitioner certifications.
Heather Portaro, NP-C, nurse practitioner, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Harter Family Practice, at 237 Longvue Drive, Suite A, Boone. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-264-7222, or online at FryeCarePhysicians.com.
Portaro specializes in caring for adults and children ages 12 and older. She offers well checks, sick visits, health screenings, and treatment for minor injuries. Portaro is also focused on the management of chronic conditions as well as women’s health.
She attended nursing school at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduate school at Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem. Portaro has also earned nurse practitioner certification.
Sandra Reed, FNP, family nurse practitioner, is joining Dr. Kalala and accepting new patients at FryeCare Adult and Family Medicine — Taylorsville, at 241 N.C. 16 S. in Taylorsville. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-632-1234, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.
Reed is committed to keeping families healthy with an emphasis on preventive health. She offers annual physicals, sick visits, joint injections, treatment for minor injuries, and management of chronic illnesses. Reed has a special interest in women’s health screenings and contraceptive counseling.
She attended nursing school at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and graduate school at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee. Reed has earned family nurse practitioner certification.
FryeCare Physicians Network offers preventive, diagnostic and treatment services. The network includes more than 60 experienced providers in a range of specialties, including cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, family and internal medicine, infectious disease, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. Learn more at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.