FryeCare welcomes primary care providers

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed the following primary care providers to their new medical practices: Mark Hawkins, MD; Jamal Kalala, MD; Virginia Wright, MD; Jesse Gullett, DNP, FNP; Heather Portaro, NP-C; and Sandra Reed, FNP. Same-day appointments and online scheduling are available.

Dr. Mark Hawkins, family medicine physician, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Family Physicians — Claremont, at 3221 W. Main St. in Claremont. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-459-4445, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.

Hawkins specializes in caring for every member of the family. He offers well checks, sick visits, annual health screenings, and treatment for hypertension. Hawkins is also committed to the management of chronic conditions, such as kidney disease and diabetes.

He earned his medical degree from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. Hawkins also completed a residency at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg. He is board certified in family medicine.

Dr. Jamal Kalala, internal medicine physician, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Adult and Family Medicine — Taylorsville, at 241 N.C. 16 S. in Taylorsville. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-632-1234, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.