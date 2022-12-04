FryeCare Physicians Network welcomes Dr. Arjun Ohri

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Arjun Ohri, M.D., a board-certified internal medicine physician, to his new medical practice at FryeCare Hickory Family Practice Associates, located at 52 12th Ave. NE, Hickory. To schedule an appointment, call 828-328-2941, or online at FryeCarePhysicians.com. Same-week appointments are available.

Dr. Ohri specializes in caring for adults ages 18 and older, with expertise in geriatric medicine and digestive health. He offers primary and consultative care, annual physicals, immunizations and vaccines, women’s health screenings, and management of complex medical conditions, such as diabetes. He is also committed to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic and acute illnesses.

Ohri earned his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College International Center in Manipal, KA, India. He completed a residency at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. Born in India and raised in Italy, Ohri is fluent in English, Italian, Spanish and Hindi. With wide-ranging research experience, he has been published in esteemed medical journals and has presented at conferences for the American College of Gastroenterology and the American College of Physicians.

“As an internal medicine physician, my main objective is to build a long-term relationship with my patients — based on open communication and respect — to create a personalized plan of care,” Ohri said. “When a partnership is created between a doctor and patient, this can help foster improved health and well-being. I look forward to working with each of my patients throughout the entire continuum of their care.”

FryeCare Physicians Network offers preventive, diagnostic and treatment services. The network includes more than 70 experienced providers in a range of specialties, including cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, family and internal medicine, infectious disease, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. Learn more at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.