Frye’s cardiac rehabilitation program certified by industry leader

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, has received certification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (ACCVPR) for its cardiac rehabilitation program. This certification is recognition of Frye Regional’s commitment to improving quality of life by enhancing standards of care.

“We are proud to achieve this national recognition, which signifies that Frye Regional is a leader in cardiovascular rehab in the region,” said Philip Greene, M.D., chief medical officer of Frye Regional Medical Center and medical director of the Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program. “Our team is committed to helping patients develop a healthy lifestyle plan, which includes physical activity, healthy nutrition, stress management and smoking cessation.”

Frye Regional’s Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program is designed to help people with cardiac conditions such as heart attack, angioplasty/stent, open heart surgery and congestive heart failure, as well as those with lung conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease and COVID-19. The outpatient rehabilitation program includes medically supervised exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.

Benefits of the program include increased quality of life, reduced symptoms and potential future episodes, and earlier return to work or daily activities. The multidisciplinary team includes physicians, registered nurses, exercise physiologists and a registered dietitian.

To earn accreditation, Frye Regional participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR board of directors.

In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.

To learn more about Frye Regional’s Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program, call 828-315-3563 or visit www.fryemedctr.com/heart-care/cardiac-rehabilitation.