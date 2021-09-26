Frye receives quality achievement awards

“On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds in the U.S., and someone dies of a stroke every four minutes,” Harkleroad said. “If people having a stroke can access advanced care more quickly, more lives can be saved and more people can avoid the disabilities that stroke so often causes.”

Earlier this year, Frye Regional’s Heart Center also earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Heart Failure Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. Frye Regional underwent a rigorous, unannounced review. During the virtual visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Advanced Heart Failure standards spanning several areas, including environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management.

“Heart failure — sometimes called congestive heart failure — occurs when the heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should,” Harkleroad said. ‘When this happens, blood often backs up and fluid can build up in the lungs causing shortness of breath. Proper medical treatment combined with lifestyle changes can improve the signs and symptoms of heart failure as well as quality of life.”