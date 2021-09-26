Frye receives quality achievement awards

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital, has received a Get With The Guidelines–Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The hospital was also honored with a Get With The Guidelines–Heart Failure Gold Plus Achievement Award.
These awards recognize Frye Regional Medical Center for its commitment to ensuring patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
The American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. Frye Regional Medical Center earned the awards by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke and heart failure at a set level for a designated period.
“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after cardiovascular events,” said Rod Harkleroad, RN, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “The Get With The Guidelines program helps us put proven knowledge and resources in place to improve outcomes for cardiovascular patients.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. Nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
“On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds in the U.S., and someone dies of a stroke every four minutes,” Harkleroad said. “If people having a stroke can access advanced care more quickly, more lives can be saved and more people can avoid the disabilities that stroke so often causes.”
Earlier this year, Frye Regional’s Heart Center also earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Heart Failure Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. Frye Regional underwent a rigorous, unannounced review. During the virtual visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Advanced Heart Failure standards spanning several areas, including environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management.
“Heart failure — sometimes called congestive heart failure — occurs when the heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should,” Harkleroad said. ‘When this happens, blood often backs up and fluid can build up in the lungs causing shortness of breath. Proper medical treatment combined with lifestyle changes can improve the signs and symptoms of heart failure as well as quality of life.”
Frye Regional Medical Center provides high-quality, local care for emergency stroke and other cardiovascular events. The hospital has been certified as a Primary Stroke Center by the Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency. This distinction recognizes Frye Regional’s commitment to providing outstanding care and treatment to victims of stroke. The Frye Regional Heart Center is the first Duke Health heart affiliate in western North Carolina. Backed by the resources of the Duke Heart Center, Frye Regional gains access to current Duke training and staff education, evidence-based guidelines and practices when it comes to heart and heart-related issues.