HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, recently published its community benefit report for the 2022 calendar year. The annual report outlines the various ways the hospital continues to invest in the health and economic vitality of the Catawba Valley region as part of its mission of making communities healthier.

“For over 100 years, Frye Regional has been proud to call Hickory our home, and as a leader in our community, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve,” said Philip Greene, MD, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care possible — both inside and outside our hospital walls.”

Frye Regional’s 2022 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing health care needs of its community through welcoming new providers, expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and health care technology. For example, in 2022, Frye Regional added 155 employed and independent providers in a range of specialties, including cardiology, family and internal medicine, orthopedics, neurosurgery, infectious disease and more; and made nearly $7 million in capital improvements, including building the hospital’s rooftop helipad and opening the Frye Regional HealthPark in Caldwell County.

Additionally, Frye Regional donated more than $65.5 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.

Frye Regional is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work. In 2022, the hospital distributed nearly $133 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its approximately 1,400 employees, while contributing nearly $445,000 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.

Last year, the organization paid $15,897,839 in local and state taxes, while also continuing its support of local activities and organizations committed to serving the region, including the American Heart Association, Carolina Caring, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, Lenoir-Rhyne University, The Salvation Army and the YMCA of Catawba Valley.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community who entrust us with their care and for the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees and volunteers who make it all possible,” Greene said. “As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our neighbors and communities.”

Frye Regional Medical Center’s 2022 community benefit report is available here: https://www.fryemedctr.com/community-benefits.