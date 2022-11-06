Frye opens new outpatient facility in Lenoir

LENOIR — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, is bringing a wide range of health care services to Caldwell County. The Frye Regional HealthPark, located at 1041 Morganton Blvd. SW in Lenoir, opened Nov. 1 with cardiology and family medicine practices.

It will continue to grow with various services for the community over the coming months as new providers and services move into the 25,000-square-foot, multi-specialty outpatient facility.

“I am excited to relocate my office from nearby Hudson to a modern, spacious suite at the Frye Regional HealthPark,” said Amada Du Sablon, DO, a board-certified family medicine physician at the new FryeCare Family Medicine – Lenoir. “We will continue to offer personalized care for our existing and new patients of all ages and in all stages of life — from children and teens through adults and seniors. My focus is to build strong, lasting relationships through open communication and a commitment to Frye Regional’s mission of making communities healthier.

“Caldwell County is a great place to live, work, go to school and play, and Frye Regional Medical Center and the FryeCare Physicians Network are pleased to expand our offerings here to better serve this community,” Dr. Du Sablon added.

Jesse Gullett, DNP, FNP, a family nurse practitioner, is also joining Du Sablon and their staff at FryeCare Family Medicine – Lenoir. To schedule an appointment with a provider, call 828-323-2460.

FryeCare Cardiology – Lenoir (formerly Piedmont Cardiology Associates), which has been serving patients in Lenoir for more than 20 years, has also relocated to the Frye Regional HealthPark. The new clinic includes a range of resources and services for heart and vascular conditions, including testing, monitoring and therapies. The providers also offer guidance to help patients learn how to prevent and manage heart disease through healthy lifestyle choices.

The following board-certified cardiologists will see new and existing patients at the multi-specialty outpatient facility in Lenoir as well as their offices in Hickory, Connelly Springs and Lincolnton: Ghassan Alkoutami, MD; Srinivas Mikkilineni, MD; John Morrison, MD; Phillip Paspa, MD; Vincent Patrone, MD; and Pairoj Rerkpattanapipat, MD.

The heart specialists perform cardiac catheterization and other interventional procedures exclusively at the Frye Regional Heart Center, the first Duke Health heart affiliate in western North Carolina. To schedule an appointment with a cardiologist at the Frye Regional HealthPark, call 828-754-1919.

Coming Soon

FryeCare Pain Management will open in the Frye Regional HealthPark on Nov. 7. Sarah Buff, FNP, a nurse practitioner formerly with the Unifour Pain Treatment Center in Hickory, specializes in pain management for low back pain, neck pain, cancer pain, fibromyalgia, neuropathies, and pain from peripheral vascular disease. To schedule an appointment, call 828-304-2529.

In 2023, additional providers from the FryeCare Physicians Network, including neurologists, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, pulmonologists, vascular surgeons and women’s health specialists, will be scheduling appointments at the new location in Lenoir. Plans are also in development for an outpatient imaging center with the latest technology as well as outpatient physical therapy services.

“We are pleased to expand services for patients and families in the Lenoir area,” said Chris Brown, RN, interim CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center. “This location offers convenience and accessibility of services for patients. We are excited about what the future will bring and are committed to providing quality care in this area, backed by the services of Frye Regional Medical Center.”

The architect for the multi-specialty outpatient facility is HMK Architects + Planners, Inc., using largely local subcontractors. The Frye Regional HealthPark represents a nearly $2 million investment in Caldwell County by Duke LifePoint Healthcare.

To learn more, visit https://www.fryemedctr.com/frye-regional-healthpark.

Meet The Providers

Join the providers and staff of FryeCare Cardiology, FryeCare Family Medicine and FryeCare Pain Management for a Caldwell Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. at the Frye Regional HealthPark in Lenoir. Tours will be offered immediately after the ceremony and remarks until 4 p.m.