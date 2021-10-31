Frye nurse named to state’s 'Great 100'

HICKORY (AP) — Frye Regional Medical Center’s Jessica Bumgarner, RN, has been named to North Carolina’s prestigious Great 100 list for her excellence in nursing. Bumgarner, who has been a nurse at Frye Regional for over a decade, was selected to the list based on evidence of her superior practice, commitment to patients, community involvement and dedication to the discipline of nursing.

The Great 100 is a grassroots peer-recognition organization that seeks to honor the nursing profession. Every year, the program honors 100 registered nurses across North Carolina who demonstrate excellence and promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Bumgarner was nominated by her peers based on her outstanding professionalism, demonstration of nursing excellence and commitment to making a difference in her community through nursing.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be nominated by my peers for this special award,” Bumgarner said. “I believe that Frye Regional nurses are among the best of the best, and I consider it a privilege to represent all our care givers as we strive to make a difference in our patients’ lives and in our community.”

Bumgarner currently serves as the discharge navigator and heart failure coordinator at Frye Regional Medical Center after seven years as a telemetry charge nurse. In 2021, she was also named stroke coordinator for the hospital’s accredited Primary Stroke Center. Bumgarner has been the recipient of several Frye Regional Medical Center awards. In her free time, she enjoys volunteering at local schools and with her church.