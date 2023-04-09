HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital, announced the addition of automated breast ultrasound services at the Frye Regional Imaging Center, located at 1781 Tate Blvd. SE, Hickory. It is the only health care organization in the Catawba Valley region to offer this new screening option.

The Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) is a non-invasive ultrasound examination, which is an adjunct to mammography for asymptomatic women with dense breast tissue. It is estimated that 40% of women in the United States have dense breast tissue, which can mask the appearance of tumors and limit the performance of mammography. Unlike traditional mammography, ABUS technology is not affected by breast density, and as a secondary screening examination, it can see through dense breast tissue and has been shown to demonstrate a significant improvement in cancer detection.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this advanced technology to enhance our breast cancer screening program,” said Maddalena Duarte, MD, a board-certified radiologist and medical director of breast imaging for Frye Regional. “By offering ABUS in addition to mammography for our patients with dense breast tissue, we anticipate improving detection for small cancers that cannot be seen on a mammogram alone in these women. We believe ABUS will become an integral part of our practice for the detection of breast cancer.”

In early 2019, a national density inform law was passed that mandates that the FDA update mammography reporting so that women be notified if their breasts are dense. Providers may offer supplemental imaging as appropriate to help find cancers hiding in dense breast tissue.

“Mammography remains the gold standard for the detection of breast cancer,” Dr. Duarte said. “However, it doesn’t work equally well in all women, particularly those with dense breast tissue. We are hopeful that this new service can provide added peace of mind for our patients and their providers.”

The American Cancer Society recommends that women receive yearly mammograms beginning at the age of 40. If they have been informed that they have dense breast tissue, they should talk to their doctor about their specific risk and consider additional screening tests that might be appropriate.

For more information about Frye Regional’s breast health program, visit MyFryeRegional.com/BreastHealth.