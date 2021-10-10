Frye named ‘Baby-Friendly Hospital’

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital, has achieved the international Baby-Friendly Hospital designation after a review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States.

Frye Regional is the first in northwestern North Carolina and the only maternity center in the area to achieve this designation.

This honor demonstrates that The Birthing Center at Frye Regional Medical Center is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the first days of a newborn’s life.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the Baby-Friendly process,” said Rod Harkleroad, RN, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “Our labor and delivery staff is committed to providing the support, education and resources moms need to successfully initiate breastfeeding and continue breastfeeding when they leave our care.”