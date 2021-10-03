Frye honored for heart attack treatment

A non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), caused by a partial blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment, also presents problems. Each year more than 490,000 people experience a NSTEMI. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

“Frye Regional is excited to once again receive national recognition in heart attack care,” Harkleroad said. “This year’s awards will be added to a long list of achievements in cardiovascular health including past Mission: Lifeline accolades, Get With The Guidelines awards also from the American Heart Association, and the National Distinction of Excellence HeartCARE Center award from the American College of Cardiology.”

Frye Regional Medical Center provides high-quality, local emergency heart care. The Frye Heart Center is the first Duke Health heart affiliate in western North Carolina. Backed by the resources of the Duke Heart Center, Frye Regional gains access to current Duke training and staff education, evidence-based guidelines and practices when it comes to heart and heart-related issues.