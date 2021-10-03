Frye honored for heart attack treatment

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital, has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Gold Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks. Additionally, the hospital was awarded with the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat heart attack patients more efficiently and rapidly.
Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks — starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between emergency medical services and the health care system.
“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Rod Harkleroad, RN, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”
A non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), caused by a partial blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment, also presents problems. Each year more than 490,000 people experience a NSTEMI. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
“Frye Regional is excited to once again receive national recognition in heart attack care,” Harkleroad said. “This year’s awards will be added to a long list of achievements in cardiovascular health including past Mission: Lifeline accolades, Get With The Guidelines awards also from the American Heart Association, and the National Distinction of Excellence HeartCARE Center award from the American College of Cardiology.”
Frye Regional Medical Center provides high-quality, local emergency heart care. The Frye Heart Center is the first Duke Health heart affiliate in western North Carolina. Backed by the resources of the Duke Heart Center, Frye Regional gains access to current Duke training and staff education, evidence-based guidelines and practices when it comes to heart and heart-related issues.
Additionally, the accredited Chest Pain Center at Frye Regional Medical Center has been recognized with The Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award program, which identifies hospitals that have demonstrated sustained, top level performance in quality of care and adherence to guideline recommendations.