Frye earns HeartCARE Center designation

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, has received the prestigious HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence by the American College of Cardiology.

This is the second consecutive year that Frye Regional’s Heart Center has received the highest recognition hospitals can receive from the ACC. Frye Regional is one of only two hospitals in North Carolina and 44 facilities nationwide to earn the top designation.

According to the ACC, hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence and community engagement. Frye Regional achieved this distinction by meeting specific criteria, on-site reviews and proven quality standards.

“We’re so proud of our entire cardiac team for achieving this top designation,” said Dr. John Morrison, a board-certified interventional cardiologist and former chief of staff at Frye Regional Medical Center. “Being a designated HeartCARE Center provides national recognition of what we all know and appreciate: Our Heart Center team is committed to providing advanced care and services for our patients and community.”