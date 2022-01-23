Frye earns HeartCARE Center designation

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, has received the prestigious HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence by the American College of Cardiology.
This is the second consecutive year that Frye Regional’s Heart Center has received the highest recognition hospitals can receive from the ACC. Frye Regional is one of only two hospitals in North Carolina and 44 facilities nationwide to earn the top designation.
According to the ACC, hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence and community engagement. Frye Regional achieved this distinction by meeting specific criteria, on-site reviews and proven quality standards.
“We’re so proud of our entire cardiac team for achieving this top designation,” said Dr. John Morrison, a board-certified interventional cardiologist and former chief of staff at Frye Regional Medical Center. “Being a designated HeartCARE Center provides national recognition of what we all know and appreciate: Our Heart Center team is committed to providing advanced care and services for our patients and community.”
The 2021 HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence will be added to Frye Regional’s list of achievements in cardiovascular health, including The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Heart Failure Accreditation and multiple Mission: Lifeline accolades and Get With The Guidelines awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
The Frye Regional Heart Center is the first Duke Health heart affiliate in western North Carolina. Backed by the resources of the Duke Heart Center, Frye Regional gains access to Duke training and staff education, evidence-based guidelines and practices when it comes to heart and heart-related issues.
In addition to the HeartCARE Center designation, the ACC-accredited Chest Pain Center at Frye Regional Medical Center has been recognized with The Chest Pain — MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award program, which identifies hospitals that have demonstrated sustained, top-level performance in quality of care and adherence to guideline recommendations. Further, Frye Regional’s Cardiac Catheterization Lab is one of only three ACC-accredited cardiac catheterization programs in North Carolina and 50 in the U.S. Learn more at MyFryeRegional.com/heart.