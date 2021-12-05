Frye announces new chief operating officer

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center has named Chris Brown, RN, as the chief operating officer (COO) of Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, effective Nov. 29.
Brown assumes operational oversight for the financial performance, strategic planning and day-to-day operations of several hospital departments. In addition to providing guidance to various departments directors, Brown will advise the executive leadership team at Frye Regional Medical Center on matters relating to health care policy, planning and personnel.
“I am excited to welcome Chris as our new chief operating officer,” said Rod Harkleroad, RN, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “Chris is an experienced health care administrator with a strong clinical background. In addition to over a decade of health care management experience, Chris is trained as both a nurse and radiologic technologist. He knows what it is like to serve patients and will help lead our health care team with a unique perspective.”
“I look forward to working closely with Rod and other members of the executive leadership team at Frye Regional,” Brown said. “Hospitals play a critical role in the health and well-being of the communities they serve — and the pandemic has magnified the importance of having a well-run health care system close to home. I am committed to providing clear, purposeful direction to our team members that promotes high quality care for every patient that walks through our doors.”
In addition to his clinical background, Brown has provided operational or departmental oversight at several LifePoint hospitals in North Carolina and Tennessee. He was also an assistant administrator at a private cardiology practice. Most recently, Brown served as COO at Starr Regional Medical Center, a 190‐bed full-service hospital in Athens and Etowah, Tennessee.
Brown received his Master of Business Administration degree from Fayetteville State University as well as a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University. In addition to being a registered nurse, Brown is also a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS) and a registered radiologic technologist.