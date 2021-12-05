Frye announces new chief operating officer

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center has named Chris Brown, RN, as the chief operating officer (COO) of Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, effective Nov. 29.

Brown assumes operational oversight for the financial performance, strategic planning and day-to-day operations of several hospital departments. In addition to providing guidance to various departments directors, Brown will advise the executive leadership team at Frye Regional Medical Center on matters relating to health care policy, planning and personnel.

“I am excited to welcome Chris as our new chief operating officer,” said Rod Harkleroad, RN, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “Chris is an experienced health care administrator with a strong clinical background. In addition to over a decade of health care management experience, Chris is trained as both a nurse and radiologic technologist. He knows what it is like to serve patients and will help lead our health care team with a unique perspective.”