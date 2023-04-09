HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, has named Lindy White as chief operating officer of Frye Regional Medical Center, effective Jan. 23, 2023.

White has assumed operational oversight for the financial performance, strategic planning and day-to-day operations of several hospital departments. In addition to providing guidance to various department directors, White will advise the executive leadership team at Frye Regional on matters relating to health care policy, planning and personnel. She began at Frye Regional as interim COO in November 2022.

“I am excited to officially name Lindy as our new chief operating officer,” said Philip Greene, MD, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “Lindy is a dynamic health care executive with a strong commitment to patient and family-centered care. She has demonstrated success in areas like team building, service line development, and operational improvement for hospitals in Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. We are fortunate to have Lindy on our team.”

White has three decades of health care finance and executive leadership experience. She began her career as a staff accountant at Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Virginia, where she was promoted to chief financial officer and later to CEO. Over the course of her career, White has served as CFO and CEO of hospitals at multiple health systems, including Lifepoint Health’s Providence Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina.

Before returning to Lifepoint Health last year, White served as president of Ballad Health’s Northwestern Region and CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. During her time there, she earned recognition as one of Becker’s “Rural Hospital CEOs to Know 2022.”

“I am extremely impressed by Frye Regional’s kind, caring culture and the team’s unwavering passion for providing our patients and community with access to safe, high-quality care,” White said. “Our physicians, nurses, pharmacists, techs, and other staff members have demonstrated remarkable resilience and acceptance of the challenges they’ve faced in the post-pandemic health care environment.

“I am proud to be part of a team that is now focused on growth and development of Frye into a regional referral center while continuing to deliver the best patient outcomes with compassion and integrity. It’s an honor to work alongside Dr. Greene and this entire leadership team – and it’s a true honor to be back with Lifepoint Health,” White said.

White earned her master’s in business administration from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. She received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia. White is also a fellow of The Advisory Board Company.