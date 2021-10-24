Frye announces chief nursing officer

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center has named Cheryl Jacobs, DNP, RN, CENP, as the chief nursing officer (CNO) of Frye Regional Medical Center, effective immediately.

Jacobs will oversee nursing care within the hospital and at its affiliated facilities to ensure consistency in the organization’s nursing practice standards. She will lead a team of nearly 400 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants across a broad range of inpatient and outpatient services including behavioral health, cancer care, heart care, emergency services, intensive and critical care, and surgical services.

“I am pleased to welcome Cheryl as our new chief nursing officer,” said Rod Harkleroad, RN, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “Cheryl is an experienced nursing leader with strong clinical skills. In addition to her many accomplishments in nursing operations, she has more than 25 years of experience in various specialty fields including emergency services, intensive and critical care, and medical/surgical telemetry. Her expertise will be an asset as we strive for an exceptional patient experience for every patient, every time.”