Frozen yogurt shop adds smoothies, CBD

Fran Paradine and Heather Joyner were searching for a way to take their frozen yogurt business to the next level. Early this year, they found it, by rebranding as Incredible Edibles.
The business is now a smoothie and frozen yogurt shop with CBD from the same company as Edible Arrangements, a fruit bouquet business.
Just days after the grand opening of Incredible Edibles in March, the coronavirus pandemic shut down their business. Now, they’re open again and ready to welcome customers. A second grand opening will be held Thursday with discounts and samples available.
The addition of CBD and the partnership with Edible Arrangements to the frozen yogurt store revolved around health, Paradine said.
Joyner and Paradine first opened Di’lishi Frozen Yogurt in Hollar Mill in Hickory with the aspiration of bringing a healthy dessert option to the area. As a therapist, Paradine saw how physical health can relate to mental health.
“Part of therapy is physical health,” Paradine said. “I just kind of became interested in the larger concept of wellness and eating healthy. Diet is a huge part of how we feel about ourselves and how we present ourselves.”
With Paradine’s passion and Joyner’s business acumen — she owns several McDonald’s in the region — they opened Di’lishi in 2013.
“The whole time we were open we were really kind of racking our brains of how we can expand our offering,” Paradine said. “That opportunity came. We started talking with people from Edible Arrangements. It just really fit, the idea of wellness and adding CBD to our offerings.”
Both owners know friends and family who’ve benefited from CBD use, including people who use it for arthritis pain and parents whose children take it for anxiety.
Paradine hopes that the store will get attention as people focus on their health during the pandemic. She expects more people to pay attention to what they’re eating and their overall health, which may lead them to CBD.
While the CBD that Incredible Edibles offers is a large aspect of the store, Joyner hopes what draws people in will be the overall focus on health.
“I think what sets us apart is the larger concept, the overarching idea of wellness within the store,” she said.
The store offers the same frozen yogurt — now with an option to add a CBD topping — and smoothies. With the expansion they're offering kombucha on tap, some infused with CBD, coffee and small desserts. They also sell CBD infused snacks, honey, protein bars and self-care items like oils, bath bombs and lotions.
The pair are excited to hear success stories and help people on their health journeys, especially after months of waiting.
“We are here. We’re open. We're safe,” Paradine said. “We 100 percent back our product and we have a large array.”
