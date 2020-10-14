Frozen yogurt shop adds smoothies, CBD

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The whole time we were open we were really kind of racking our brains of how we can expand our offering,” Paradine said. “That opportunity came. We started talking with people from Edible Arrangements. It just really fit, the idea of wellness and adding CBD to our offerings.”

Both owners know friends and family who’ve benefited from CBD use, including people who use it for arthritis pain and parents whose children take it for anxiety.

Paradine hopes that the store will get attention as people focus on their health during the pandemic. She expects more people to pay attention to what they’re eating and their overall health, which may lead them to CBD.

While the CBD that Incredible Edibles offers is a large aspect of the store, Joyner hopes what draws people in will be the overall focus on health.

“I think what sets us apart is the larger concept, the overarching idea of wellness within the store,” she said.

The store offers the same frozen yogurt — now with an option to add a CBD topping — and smoothies. With the expansion they're offering kombucha on tap, some infused with CBD, coffee and small desserts. They also sell CBD infused snacks, honey, protein bars and self-care items like oils, bath bombs and lotions.