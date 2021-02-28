From prison to mentor: Recycling center owner wants to lift others

Shon Lynch was arrested for selling marijuana and went to federal prison in 2010.
His six years in prison gave him a new outlook.
“I was a misguided entrepreneur early on in life,” Lynch said. “When I was in prison, I realized I did not want to be the same person anymore.”
His time in prison opened his eyes.
“Going to federal prison, you’re in there with all types of murderers, rapists, all types of crazy energy,” Lynch said. “So it just really pushed me to just look at all my surroundings and look at what was going on and say, ‘Look, this is not the life; you’re a smart guy.’”
He wanted to find a new path, but entering the workforce in 2016 as a convicted felon was a challenge. Employers turned him down as soon as they learned about his past. It’s the same struggle faced by many with felonies on their record.
“Once people found out I was a felon, people closed the door in my face,” Lynch said. “But I kept being persistent, kept going back every day, every day.”
His persistence landed him a job at a car dealership. He now owns his own metal recycling business in Sawmills. Hard work and personal connections helped the 40-year-old Hickory resident get where he is now. He hopes to help others facing similar challenges.
Lynch started preparing for life outside of prison while still serving his sentence. Lynch read autobiographies and nonfiction works to inspire him.
He decided, through research and reading, that he was interested in software development. After nabbing a job with the car dealership and working his way up the ladder, he continued to search for new opportunities. A new business, Pet Porter, caught his eye. Michelle Coffino, a businesswoman in Charlotte who helps formerly incarcerated people, was starting the business but needed help developing the website and app.
The business, a connector for people needing help with their animals, brought Coffino and Lynch together. It is one of the most important connections Lynch made after prison, he said. As he puts it: “Networks are your net worth.”
Lynch credits much of his success in getting back on his feet to the connections he makes through business. He forms those connections by being honest about his past and choosing to be better, Lynch said.
“I realized that you have to have integrity, do what you say you’re going to do,” he said. “Life is a journey; we all have good and bad in us, but it’s who do we choose to be when you get your heart and soul and mind, body and spirit in line.”
Coffino and Lynch worked together on Pet Porter. Then Coffino brought Lynch into another part of her business dealings: metal recycling and rehabilitation for people who’ve been to prison.
The two go hand-in-hand, Coffino said. Bringing in people after they’ve been in prison gives them a new skill and a new job to get on their feet. Coffino shows compassion and trust they might not get elsewhere, she said.
“Michelle is one of the most brilliant minds I’ve seen in my life,” Lynch said.
Lynch was on the receiving end of her compassion. He learned the trade, then wanted more. So Coffino showed him how to run the business. She then helped him buy his own. Lynch, with Coffino and another person as part owners, bought Dale Recycling in Sawmills in early January.
“I remember my first day here I was … just really it was like a shock initially because there’s so many moving pieces and now you are the leader of the business,” Lynch said. “It was different when I was in Charlotte, and Michelle was taking her time to show me how to transition.”
After the initial learning phase, Lynch got into the swing of things. His employees help him run the recycling center and he tries to be a good boss in return, he said.
Now, with his own business, Lynch is able to replicate Coffino’s practice of helping formerly incarcerated people. He hires people out of prison and helps them get housing. The work provides the former prisoners a chance to get on their feet and learn new skills at the recycling center, just like he did.
“I want to mentor people coming out of incarceration to show them that you can shift the paradigm,” Lynch said. “I’m a work in progress still, but I think I’m doing well.”
Ultimately, Lynch wants his work to lift up others, he said, now that he’s found his own footing.
“What drives me is seeing others do well,” he said. “I think just building people up. It’s not about me getting the credit or getting the accolade. My accolade is seeing someone else win or seeing someone else smile.”
To reach Dale Recycling, call 828-396-7619.