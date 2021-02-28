From prison to mentor: Recycling center owner wants to lift others

The two go hand-in-hand, Coffino said. Bringing in people after they’ve been in prison gives them a new skill and a new job to get on their feet. Coffino shows compassion and trust they might not get elsewhere, she said.

“Michelle is one of the most brilliant minds I’ve seen in my life,” Lynch said.

Lynch was on the receiving end of her compassion. He learned the trade, then wanted more. So Coffino showed him how to run the business. She then helped him buy his own. Lynch, with Coffino and another person as part owners, bought Dale Recycling in Sawmills in early January.

“I remember my first day here I was … just really it was like a shock initially because there’s so many moving pieces and now you are the leader of the business,” Lynch said. “It was different when I was in Charlotte, and Michelle was taking her time to show me how to transition.”

After the initial learning phase, Lynch got into the swing of things. His employees help him run the recycling center and he tries to be a good boss in return, he said.