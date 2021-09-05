Foundation hosts events for area leaders

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation recently hosted two gatherings aimed at strengthening area leaders.

The Leaders Roundtable events drew more than 30 leaders from area businesses, nonprofit organizations, school systems and municipalities. The events were held at Granite Insurance Agency in Granite Falls on Aug. 25 and Lake Hickory Country Club in Hickory on Aug. 26.

Foundation President Chad Hall spoke to each group on the topic of adjusting limiting beliefs as a way to improve the quality of relationships and achieve better results in business and in life. The Foundation holds the events as a way to provide leadership development training to those in attendance as well as an opportunity to build connections among area leaders.

Foundation Director Victoria Schronce said this was the first time the Foundation has held a Leaders Roundtable event in Caldwell County. “We’ve hosted the Leaders Roundtable in Hickory for several years, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to expand into Caldwell County. The team at Granite Insurance and the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce have been great partners in helping us bring our movement to leaders in their community,” Schronce said.