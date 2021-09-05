Foundation hosts events for area leaders

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation recently hosted two gatherings aimed at strengthening area leaders.
The Leaders Roundtable events drew more than 30 leaders from area businesses, nonprofit organizations, school systems and municipalities. The events were held at Granite Insurance Agency in Granite Falls on Aug. 25 and Lake Hickory Country Club in Hickory on Aug. 26.
Foundation President Chad Hall spoke to each group on the topic of adjusting limiting beliefs as a way to improve the quality of relationships and achieve better results in business and in life. The Foundation holds the events as a way to provide leadership development training to those in attendance as well as an opportunity to build connections among area leaders.
Foundation Director Victoria Schronce said this was the first time the Foundation has held a Leaders Roundtable event in Caldwell County. “We’ve hosted the Leaders Roundtable in Hickory for several years, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to expand into Caldwell County. The team at Granite Insurance and the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce have been great partners in helping us bring our movement to leaders in their community,” Schronce said.
“We’re excited to partner with the Foundation to host the Leaders Roundtable,” said Caldwell Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bryan Moore. “The events are a great way to develop and strengthen the leaders of our chamber members, which in turn makes Caldwell County a stronger and more vibrant place to live. Every life in the community is affected by our leaders, whether they be leaders in businesses, nonprofits, schools, government, or the faith community. We’re looking forward to doing these events on a regular basis as they are a great investment in our community.”
Schronce says the next roundtable events are scheduled for October and the organization aims to host events every other month. “We’re pleased that our sponsors and supporters are so invested in our community that they give generously to help us host these events as well as our other programming,” she said.
The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation exists to strengthen the Catawba Valley by strengthening the leaders in the community. In addition to hosting Leaders Roundtable events, the nonprofit organization hosts an annual leadership conference (scheduled for Sept. 10), provides executive coaching to area leaders, and provides leadership development for area high school students. Learn more at www.catawbaleadership.org.