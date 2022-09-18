Fortune recognizes EveryAge as a Best Workplace 2022

NEWTON — EveryAge, an industry leader among not-for-profit senior living organizations, has been named a Best Workplace in Aging Services for 2022 by Fortune business magazine. This year, EveryAge ranked 13th nationwide in the small/medium senior housing category. In 2020, the organization ranked No. 19.

Great Place to Work uses data science to determine the Fortune list, conducting America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. To generate the Best Workplaces in Aging Services list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies in the aging services industry.

The survey instrument invites employees to share confidential feedback about their organization’s culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Data is then factored into a combined score to rank the companies that create the most consistently positive experience for all employees in this industry. Companies with 10 to 999 people are considered for the small and medium category; companies with 1,000 employees or more are considered for the large category.

Based on responses to the 2022 survey, 82% of employees at EveryAge affirm that it is a great place to work. At a typical U.S.-based company, 57% of employees provided that same response. In EveryAge’s survey, the organization also received a 91% rating to indicate that employees believe My work has special meaning: this is not “just a job.” In addition, 87% of employees agree that Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.

Cathy Cooper, Chief Human Resources Officer at EveryAge, said, “Our upward leap in this latest survey acknowledges the positive, ongoing efforts we make to create an exemplary workplace for our employees — across all facets of the organization. From establishing an expectation of excellence to nurturing people who believe in our mission-driven work, we’re proud to be recognized as a leader in senior living. This ranking comes from our employees’ feedback, and it’s an exciting testament to the culture we’ve developed and that we foster.”

EveryAge, formerly United Church Homes and Services, is the parent company of 12 not-for-profit organizations that serve more than 2,000 older adults in North Carolina and Virginia. Programs include continuing care retirement communities (Abernethy Laurels, Piedmont Crossing, and Lake Prince Woods), PACE organizations, and affordable housing communities. For more information, visit www.everyage.org.