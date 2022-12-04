Firm welcomes Cathy Martin as staff accountant

Rowe, Holland & Troutman, PLLC, Certified Public Accountants, announced the addition of Cathy Martin to its accounting staff. The firm also welcomes the addition of clients serviced by the Martin accounting firm.

Cathy Martin will continue to provide services to that clientele along with the guidance, support and experience of the staff of Rowe, Holland & Troutman PLLC.

Martin’s telephone number, 828-256-8059, and operations will be transferred to the office of Rowe, Holland & Troutman located at 340 10th Avenue Drive NE, in Hickory. Clients can continue to contact her at the new location.

Martin has obtained a QuickBooks ProAdvisor Certification and can assist with initial set-up and the time-saving features of QuickBooks. If you are not new to QuickBooks but are ready to customize your system, the firm can now assist to better fit your accounting needs.

Rowe, Holland & Troutman, PLLC, has been a leading full-service accounting firm and has served businesses and individuals in the local community. The firm recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. It provides a complete range of accounting, tax and business advisory services.

The firm can be contacted by phone at 828-328-2951 or by email at mail@rhtcpa.com.