 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Firm promotes 2 to senior accountants
0 Comments

Firm promotes 2 to senior accountants

  • 0

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, recently announced the promotions of Alan Henson and Josh Reed to senior accountants.

Henson holds a BS in Accounting from University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a Master’s in Accounting from Liberty University. He is a licensed CPA and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. Henson enjoys volunteering with production technology at Christ Community Church. He lives in Charlotte.

Josh Reed holds a BS in Business Administration and a Master’s in Accounting from Appalachian State University. Reed is a licensed CPA and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. He lives in Granite Falls.

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC has served as a  strategic adviser to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990. Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.

+1 
Henson

Henson
+1 
Reed

Reed
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert