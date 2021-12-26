Firm promotes 2 to senior accountants

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, recently announced the promotions of Alan Henson and Josh Reed to senior accountants.

Henson holds a BS in Accounting from University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a Master’s in Accounting from Liberty University. He is a licensed CPA and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. Henson enjoys volunteering with production technology at Christ Community Church. He lives in Charlotte.

Josh Reed holds a BS in Business Administration and a Master’s in Accounting from Appalachian State University. Reed is a licensed CPA and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. He lives in Granite Falls.

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC has served as a strategic adviser to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990. Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.