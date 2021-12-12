 Skip to main content
Firm presents service awards
Firm presents service awards

Herb Whitesell presents an award to David Parsons.

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, recently recognized David Parsons for 25 years of service and Andrew White for five years of service with the company. Each was presented with an engraved acrylic piece and a Visa gift card.

Presenting awards was Herb Whitesell, managing partner of DHW.

Parsons is a graduate of University of Florida with a B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. Parsons lives in Hickory with his wife, Paula, and attends Corinth Reformed Church where he serves on the Missions Board.

White is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University and a graduate of the Master of Accounting program at Appalachian State University, where he was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. White lives in Granite Falls with his girlfriend, Ashlee, and their two children.

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC has served as a strategic advisor to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990. Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.

