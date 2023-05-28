Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — King Law Offices announced the commencement of its summer law clerk internship program. Headquartered in Forest City, King Law Offices extends its reach to western North Carolina and the upstate of South Carolina, offering comprehensive legal representation.

The summer law clerk internship program kicked off on May 15 with a two-day orientation led by attorneys Brian King, John Crotts, Frank McFarland, and Morgan Stacy, alongside Carson Bland, Coordinator of Training and Development, and Debbie Gettys, Technology Director. A total of 30 interns began their journey, with additional interns joining from Elon University on July 12.

Brian King, founder and managing partner of King Law Offices, expressed his excitement for the incoming class, stating, "I am thrilled to welcome our incoming internship class for the summer. This remarkable group of interns hails from 12 esteemed schools across seven states, bringing a wealth of talent and diverse perspectives to our firm. I am genuinely excited to witness the synergy that will emerge as this exceptional team collaborates, learns, and contributes to our shared success. Together, we will foster an inclusive and empowering environment where everyone's unique backgrounds and experiences are celebrated, propelling us toward our goals of sustained growth and helping our clients in the communities where we live. I am confident that this vibrant and diverse workforce will not only shape the future of our firm but also leave a lasting impact on the legal profession as a whole."

The Hickory location of King Law Offices is pleased to welcome to its summer law clerk intern team Jessica Osborn, a first-year law student at Campbell University; Grayson Harbury, a second-year law student at Vermont Law School; and Rachel Rogers, a second-year law student at Wake Forest University.

The internship program offers a paid, 10-week opportunity for law students to gain practical legal experience, explore different areas of law, develop research and writing skills, network with professionals, and prepare for a successful career in law. Throughout the program, interns will work closely with experienced attorneys on various cases, including civil litigation, criminal defense, family law, and estate planning. They will have the chance to attend depositions, mediations and trials, and sit in on consultations, gaining valuable insights into the legal profession.

King Law Offices is dedicated to providing a comprehensive summer experience for its interns. Interns will have the opportunity to engage with their colleagues, share knowledge, collaborate on projects, and develop practical skills with guidance from experienced attorneys and staff members.