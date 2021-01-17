Firm honors employee service

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, recently recognized Herb Whitesell for 30 years of service and Ginger Lowder for 15 years of service with the company. Each was presented with an engraved acrylic piece and a Visa gift card.

Whitesell is a graduate of Wake Forest University with a B.S. in Accountancy. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. He lives in Hickory with his wife, Katy, and has two adult daughters, Jordan and Cassidy.

Lowder is a graduate of University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a B.S. in Accounting. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. She lives in Asheville and has two adult children, Jenna and Alex.

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC has served as a trusted professional adviser to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990. Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.net or by calling 828-322-2070.