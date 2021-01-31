Firm announces promotions

HICKORY — Matt Barus and Aviance Williams were recently promoted at Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Strategic Advisors.

Barus was promoted to Senior Audit Manager. Barus is a graduate of Davidson College with a BA in Economics and received his Masters of Accounting from Appalachian State University. He is a member of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants and lives in Valdese.

Williams was promoted to Tax Manager. Williams is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a B.S. in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Accounting. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. Williams lives in Conover.

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC has served as a professional advisor to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990. Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.net or by calling 828-322-2070.