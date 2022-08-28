Firm announces promotions

HICKORY — Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. announces the promotions of Kamila Cleveland, Lutchia Johnson, Kang Moua, Jonas Watts and Emily White from accountant to senior accountant.

Cleveland joined the firm in August 2020. While her concentration has been in governmental auditing, she is transitioning to the tax team at the close of audit season. Cleveland graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Appalachian State University.

Johnson joined the firm in March 2020. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Gardner Webb and a master's in psychology with a concentration in industrial-organization from the University of Phoenix. Johnson's main focus is governmental auditing.

Moua joined the firm in March 2020. Her main concentration is in governmental auditing. Moua has a bachelor of arts in accounting and finance from Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Watts joined the firm in January 2019 after graduating from Brevard College with a bachelor's degree in business and organization leadership. His main focus is in governmental auditing.

White joined the firm in January 2021 and her focus is in tax. She graduated from Appalachian State University with a bachelor of science in accounting and recently completed her master’s of accounting at Liberty University.

Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has offices in Hickory and Taylorsville, with clients located across the state. Established in 1987, Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. has become a premier provider of audit, tax, consulting, business valuation, estate planning, and other accounting services.

For more information, visit www.martinstarnes.com .