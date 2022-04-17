Firm announces new LPL Financial Advisor

HICKORY — Southeast Retirement Planners announced that Kelle Huffman, director of Client Services and director of Trust Services, will transition to the role of LPL Financial Advisor.

“The addition of Kelle as an advisor is an exciting expansion of our team. Her experience and general love for seeing people work toward their goals bring another valuable resource to Southeast Retirement Planners,” said Les Stewart, partner and LPL Financial Advisor at the firm.

Ryan Edwards, partner and LPL Financial Advisor at SRP, shared, “Kelle is a very important part of our team and her focus on customer service and years of experience in various financial areas will serve her well as an advisor. Her specialization with trust services is something many people don’t have in their practice and we are lucky to have her on our team.”

Huffman has been working in the financial industry for more than 35 years and has been employed with Southeast Retirement Planners since the fall of 2018. She enjoys working with families and working to build trusting relationships when managing someone’s finances.

“To me, that’s the most important part, building trusting relationships,” Huffman said. “Working at Southeast Retirement Planners allows me to continue to work with families and organizations. Having a local contact, someone you can call at any time and see in person, is essential when building relationships. I am thankful every day to be working with SRP, a local company affiliated with LPL, the largest broker dealer for independent advisors.”

Southeast Retirement Planners, Inc., located in Hickory, is a financial service group specializing in individual client and retirement plan services based on the client’s goals and circumstances. Their office is located inside the renovated Moretz Mills complex. For additional information, go to www.seretirementplanners.com or call 828-855-2067.