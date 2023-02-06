HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Strategic Advisors (“DHW”), announced the hiring of Whitney Gillen.

Gillen was hired as a staff accountant. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accountancy from East Tennessee State University and is currently studying to obtain her CPA license. Gillen lives in Hildebran, where she enjoys spending time with her husband, Brent, and their golden retriever.

