Financial services firm opens in northwest Hickory

HICKORY —Diamond Pointe Financial, a financial services firm established by local adviser Christiana Lovelace, AAMS, has officially opened an office at 901 U.S. 321 NW in Hickory.

Diamond Pointe Financial provides investment guidance, retirement planning, and life insurance options through LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer and a leader in the retail financial advice market.

“It is an exciting time,” said Lovelace. “It has always been my mission to serve our community as a reliable, independent financial resource and I look forward to the opportunity to help even more of my neighbors pursue their financial goals.”

For the last decade, Lovelace has served individuals and businesses in the financial industry, first in banking and then as a financial adviser. Lovelace holds the Series 7 and 66 Securities Licenses, a NC Life Insurance License and the Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation from the College for Financial Planning. She is currently pursuing certification as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC).

For more information, you can contact Diamond Pointe by calling 828-800-9383, visiting them online at DiamondPointeFinancial.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook. A grand opening and ribbon cutting is scheduled for July 22.