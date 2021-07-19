Financial firm plans grand opening

HICKORY — Diamond Pointe Financial, a local investment firm, will be celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, July 29.

The event will start at 4 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. The office is at 901 U.S. 321 NW, Suite 300 in Hickory.

Families and individuals are invited to drop in and enjoy the activities. There will be door prizes featuring local small businesses and refreshments.

“I’m ready for everyone to experience firsthand what sets Diamond Pointe Financial apart from other firms. We don’t have any ego or pretension here,” said Christiana Lovelace, AAMS, DPF president and financial advisor.

Lovelace said many financial companies focus on selling high-commission products and only gathering high-balance accounts, thereby excluding the majority of the community.

"I believe everyone can achieve their goals — it just takes encouragement, intentional planning, and the commitment to make small changes over time," Lovelace said.

"As a financial resource, it is our responsibility to serve the Hickory area with compassion, because when our neighbors succeed, the entire community benefits.”

Diamond Pointe Financial Inc. focuses on personal planning, responsible investments, life insurance, tax strategies, and financial education. For more information about Diamond Pointe Financial, call Lovelace at 828-800-9383.