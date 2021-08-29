Financial advisor qualifies for conference

CONOVER — Terry Eskind, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Conover, qualified for the firm’s 2021 Financial Advisor Leaders Conference.

This achievement recognizes and celebrates financial advisors who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.

“These financial advisors have shown a tremendous amount of discipline, commitment and work ethic,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “While this conference will be held virtually this year, we are looking forward to recognizing and celebrating these financial advisors for their hard work and exceptional service they provide to our clients.”

The conference will be held Sept. 8-10.

“I am honored to be recognized as an Edward Jones Financial Advisor Leader,” says Eskind. “I share this honor with the clients who have entrusted me to help them reach their life’s goals.”

Eskind acknowledges that the success of his branch office would not be possible without a strong team.