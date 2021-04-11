Financial advisor named to Barron's magazine list

HICKORY — For the second consecutive year, Edward Jones financial advisor Mike Bell of Hickory was named to Barron’s magazine’s annual list of “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State.”

Bell has served area investors for the past 26 years.

“I'm proud of what this represents to our branch team, and that's the trusted relationships we've built with our clients," he said. "Our purpose at Edward Jones is to partner for positive impact — to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. There's nothing better than making a difference in someone's life by helping them financially reach their goals."

His office is located at 307 Second St. NE in Hickory. He and his branch team — Mary Ruth Hoyle and Karen Miller — can be reached at 828-328-8111.

Barron’s magazine’s “America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, State by State” ranking appears in the March 15 edition. Barron’s Top 1,200 criteria is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, philanthropic work and more. Neither Edward Jones nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the rating. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co., L.P.