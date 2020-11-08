Financial advisor joins firm

HICKORY — Mumy Financial Advisors LLC announced the addition of Frank Bolick, who is joining the team as the client relationship and recruitment associate and overseeing the overall client experience at Mumy Financial.
"Since our inception in 2011, Mumy Financial Advisors LLC has worked to provide the highest level of wealth management to individuals in the Catawba Valley area," said Ryan Mumy, CFP, AIF, founder and chief investment officer. "As we continue to grow and expand, we are pleased to announce the addition of Frank Bolick. Frank brings a high level of industry experience and expertise to our organization and we are excited to have him on board."
Bolick's background includes a 32-year career in the financial services industry, culminating with the establishment of Bolick Invest Group, where he served as president and founder until his retirement in 2015. During his career as a financial advisor, Bolick attained the Certified Financial Planner designation, while also holding the Series 6,7,22,24 and 63 securities licenses, but relinquished those upon retirement.
By coming out of retirement and partnering with Mumy Financial, Bolick will have access to a team of professionals, working together towards a common goal: to provide individuals with a high level of service, capabilities, and comfort as they chart the course of their financial journey of life.
“We are very excited to be adding someone of Frank’s caliber to our team. Enhancing what we are capable of offering to our clients has always been of utmost importance and now with the addition of Frank, we are eager to continue to learn how to best assist individuals with their financial futures," Mumy said.
Bolick can be reached at 828-320-5074.
