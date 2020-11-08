Financial advisor joins firm

HICKORY — Mumy Financial Advisors LLC announced the addition of Frank Bolick, who is joining the team as the client relationship and recruitment associate and overseeing the overall client experience at Mumy Financial.

"Since our inception in 2011, Mumy Financial Advisors LLC has worked to provide the highest level of wealth management to individuals in the Catawba Valley area," said Ryan Mumy, CFP, AIF, founder and chief investment officer. "As we continue to grow and expand, we are pleased to announce the addition of Frank Bolick. Frank brings a high level of industry experience and expertise to our organization and we are excited to have him on board."

Bolick's background includes a 32-year career in the financial services industry, culminating with the establishment of Bolick Invest Group, where he served as president and founder until his retirement in 2015. During his career as a financial advisor, Bolick attained the Certified Financial Planner designation, while also holding the Series 6,7,22,24 and 63 securities licenses, but relinquished those upon retirement.