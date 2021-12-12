 Skip to main content
Financial advisor earns CFP professional certification
Financial advisor earns CFP professional certification

NEWTON — Matthew Cook, a financial advisor with the financial services firm Edward Jones in Newton, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certification mark CFP.

Cook successfully completed the CFP Board's initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning. CFP professionals must also meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP Board's code of ethics and professional responsibility and financial planning practice standards.

Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. 

Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

