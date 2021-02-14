Financial advisor earns AAMS designation

HICKORY — Financial advisor Christiana Lovelace of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Hickory has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist.

Lovelace successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.

Lovelace has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones for almost four years. She has served individual investors in Hickory for nine years.

Lovelace's office is located at 903 U.S. 321 NW in Hickory, next to the UPS Store.

