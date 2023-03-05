NEWTON — Following a nationwide search, EveryAge has selected Statesville resident Tammy H. Jones as its chief financial officer.

Jones has been an EveryAge employee since 2010, when she joined the organization as a staff accountant. In 2013, she was promoted to controller, a role she held until being named chief financial officer.

Prior to her tenure at EveryAge, Jones served as senior general accountant for Kewaunee Scientific Corporation in Statesville. She also worked in a variety of accounting positions for Hanesbrands Inc., serving ultimately as senior cost and international accountant in Winston-Salem. In addition, Jones was a legal assistant and office manager for the legal practice of Minor & Brown in Statesville.

Jones graduated with an associate’s degree in business computer programming from Mitchell Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Gardner-Webb University.

Accepting her new position, Jones shared, “During my years at EveryAge, I’ve been exceedingly proud to support the organization’s financial stewardship, but I’ve also been privileged to help the organization continue its mission-oriented work in communities across North Carolina and in Virginia. My time in the finance department has demonstrated to me the value of a nonprofit mindset, and I’m thrilled to be able to continue cultivating an environment where that meaningful work is always at the forefront.”

Lee Syria, president and CEO of EveryAge, stated, “Tammy has been a dedicated and enthusiastic employee for well over a decade, and she has risen to every challenge and accepted every new responsibility with poise and confidence. In our search for a CFO, her experience and abilities made her a clear frontrunner, along with her solid relationships with our staff. We’re delighted to have her helm the department and lead us forward in this next chapter.”

EveryAge, formerly United Church Homes and Services, is the parent company of 12 not-for-profit organizations that serve more than 2,000 older adults in North Carolina and Virginia. Programs include continuing care retirement communities (Abernethy Laurels, Piedmont Crossing, and Lake Prince Woods), PACE organizations, and affordable housing communities. To learn more, visit www.everyage.org.