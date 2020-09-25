Event will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Development Innovation Center, the Chamber of Catawba County and K-64 continue their “Leader Talks” series with their latest WebEx event on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 11:30 a.m.

In this eighth edition of Leader Talks entitled “Accelerate Your Business: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion,” hear from experts highlighting nine key workshops designed to energize your employees and your business.

Panelists for this WebEx event include Wade Younger, CEO of The Value Wave; Nicole Whitehead, chief human resources officer at Auburn University at Montgomery (Ala.); Steve Hunt, chief of staff for safety, security and health at Catawba Valley Community College; and Jeffrey D. Penley, business law and ethics instructor and lecturer for CVCC’s Continuing Education Department.

There is no charge to participate in this WebEx event. However, pre-registration is required.

To register, visit www.cvcc.edu//LeaderWorkshops or you can also go through the K64 website at www.k-64learning.com/our-events.

For more information on the “Leader Talks” event, contact Keith Sipe, director of Business & Industry Services, at bsipe498@cvcc.edu.