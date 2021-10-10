Event held for Safe Harbor expansion in Boone

BOONE — Safe Harbor officially announced the expansion of its new location at 890 West King St. in Boone on Sept. 30 with a ribbon-cutting event.

Despite restrictions due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, the event was well attended in person as well as online by Safe Harbor’s Hickory staff, volunteers, board members, various members of the Boone Chamber of Commerce as well as a guest appearance from Stephanie Blair, constituent advocate and regional representative for the office of North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.

The ribbon-cutting event commemorated the official opening and expansion of Safe Harbor’s new location in Boone, which was announced on Aug. 9. The recovery center for women will provide certified recovery coaches and trained recovery advocates who will assist women who are seeking recovery options. Women who visit the center will be assessed and an advocate will be assigned to determine the best recovery plan for each participant.

Because of the generosity of Safe Harbor supporters, all services are free. Women seeking to deepen their roots in the recovery journey have the option of referral to Safe Harbor’s Whole Woman Residential Program in Hickory.