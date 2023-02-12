STATESVILLE — Craig Black, one of three board members representing District 3 for EnergyUnited, recently received the Director Gold Credential certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).

An ever-changing business environment has imposed new demands on electric cooperative directors, requiring increased knowledge of changes in the electric utility business, new governance skills and a solid knowledge of the cooperative principles and business model. EnergyUnited is committed to sharpening this body of knowledge to benefit its members.

Director Gold Credential recognizes directors who have already earned their Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD) and Board Leadership Certificate (BLC) and who wish to continue to learn throughout their service on the board.

“The Director Gold certificate is geared toward directors who are committed to continuing their education beyond CCD and BLC and who desire a tangible credential that reinforces their stature as part of an experienced and educated group of directors,” said Thomas Golden, chief executive officer of EnergyUnited. “Director Gold also demonstrates to co-op members those directors’ ongoing commitment to advancing their knowledge and performing their fiduciary duty to the best of their ability,” Golden said.

For a director to earn the Director Gold certificate, they must have already earned the CCD and BLC and earn three additional credits from the BLC series of courses. Unlike the CCD and BLC certificates, Director Gold includes a continuing education requirement which calls for directors to earn three credits of approved course work and/or conferences every two years to maintain their Director Gold status.